Stories that inspire

When was the last time you heard an Indian parent say “I would like my child to be an entrepreneur”? Risk-taking seems to be a scary proposition, so parents tend to gravitate towards safer options when they think of their children’s future.

Unless there is a family business to join when they grow up, parents usually steer their children in the direction of careers that would help them pay bills, raise the standard of living, and find satisfaction. With the Make in India initiative, will this situation change? Are Indian parents and teachers more likely to encourage ...