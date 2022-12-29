Strengthening cybersecurity

The reported illegal offer for sale of the private data of some 30 million railway passengers is the latest incident highlighting the dangers of an insecure, yet digitally enabled economy. This breach comes on the heels of a cyber-ransom attack targeting the county’s top medical institution. These two incidents are just the highly visible tip of a cybercrime iceberg. India has turned into a major hub for global cybercrime and the large volume of cybercrimes makes it obvious that the policy thrust towards Digital India must be backed up by a far more robust cybersecurity regime. Large databases of personal data are sold regularly, more or less openly, in an almost normalised fashion. There have been innumerable data breaches and leaks on smaller scales across multiple sectors. There are organised gangs, making a living out of running phishing scams and cybersex blackmail rackets. India also registers a very high number of cyberransom attacks.
First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 21:56 IST
