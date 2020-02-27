Stress-testing global economy

It became clear this week that the novel coronavirus, which emerged from the city of Wuhan in China, will not be brought under control swiftly. There has been a resurgence in the number of cases being found globally.

For weeks, the primary location of diagnoses was China, and, in fact, Hebei province, where it originated. But in the past week, about 20 per cent of new daily diagnoses are being reported from outside China, including several new cases in countries such as Iran and Italy. It may be the case that the elaborate containment strategy that has been set up to firewall Hebei ...