Strike at the root

With paddy harvesting beginning to gather pace, the north-western rice-growing region seems set to witness a sharp increase in air pollution due to the burning of crop remnants. Though the pollution levels may not turn as grave this year as in previous years, thanks to several measures to check crop burning, it would be naive to expect spectacular results immediately.

The Centre has approved funds to provide 50 to 80 per cent subsidy on crop residue management machines in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and the National Capital Region (NCR). Farmers’ groups and cooperatives are being ...