Sub-par performance

The official data presented at a recent workshop on electronic National Agriculture Market (e-NAM) revealed that farm produce worth only about Rs 91,000 crore had been traded through it since its inception in 2016. This is just a minor fraction of the country’s agricultural trade and indicates an unimpressive showing of this highly vaunted agri-marketing initiative.

Though e-NAM links as many as 585 mandis operated by the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees (APMCs) in 16 states, just about 14 per cent of farmers in the country are registered with it to sell their produce. What is ...