Successful CEO transitions

After writing my book on lessons from the rise and exit of CEOs (Crash, Penguin, 2019) and after reflecting on my 30 years on boards, I state the obvious: Board must be more accountable for CEO selection. While a nominations/selection committee may run a process and a headhunter may be appointed for the search, they do so on behalf of the board, which is the decision-making authority.

Hence di­rectors must engage directly with the headhunter/selection committee to en­gage with their views. They must get comfort with the final recommendation. In my experience this does not happen ...