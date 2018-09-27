Succession blues

The Indian corporate and banking system appears to offer serial examples of boards failing in their responsibilities to stakeholders. The Yes Bank board’s request to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to grant an extension of eight months to Managing Director and CEO Rana Kapoor, presents yet another.

The board said it will first seek an extension for Mr Kapoor till April 30 for finalisation of financial statements, and thereafter a further extension till September 30 for completing the annual general meeting process. Last week, the banking regulator had stipulated that Mr Kapoor would ...