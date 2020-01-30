Sugar reforms

The suggestion from the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices to introduce dual pricing of sugar for commercial and domestic consumers is unlikely to resolve the recurring financial woes of this sector, as its problems are primarily the consequence of policy limitations and want of reforms.

A similar suggestion was made in 2017 by the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories, citing the differential rates for electricity supply to the industrial and domestic sectors. The proposition, however, was deemed impractical as sugar is different from power, which is delivered directly ...