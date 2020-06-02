Summit of opportunity

United States President Donald Trump’s proposal for a “G11” summit, by expanding the G7 grouping of the US and major European countries to include India, Australia, South Korea, and Russia, is being widely perceived as an “anti-Chinese” platform.

The big question for India, then, is whether this invitation, if and when it is issued, should be accepted, given the country’s own current strained relations with its powerful northern neighbour. On balance, the answer should be yes, both in terms of serving India’s own geo-strategic interests and within ...