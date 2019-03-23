Superheroes are like us and more

Avengers: Endgame will be releasing in a month’s time and millions of us are eagerly waiting to see how the remaining Avengers will defeat Thanos. Avengers: Infinity War had ended in heartbreak for many of us.

Or, who wasn’t in tears when Wolverine dies in Logan? Or, was choosing sides in Captain America: Civil War? We feel an emotional connection with our favourite superheroes — through movies and comic books. The influence of superheroes on popular culture is growing each day. I and millions like me religiously spend time and money on superhero characters. ...