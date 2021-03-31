Supply chain threats

Although there has been no formal admission by the government, India appears to have curtailed exports of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, being made by the Serum Institute of India (SII). Nearly all of the 2.4 million doses that SII makes a day are being held back for use domestically, a reversal of the previous policy.

This has led to concerns that other developing nations that depend upon SII’s contract with the vaccine alliance GAVI for their doses will struggle to continue their roll-outs. The recent data from GAVI reveals that it is mainly the Oxford vaccine that is not being ...