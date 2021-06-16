Sustainable pricing

The number of daily Covid-19 cases has dropped sharply over the past few weeks and has prompted many state governments to ease restrictions on public mobility. But the number of new cases is still high in absolute terms and state governments will need to be alert to avoid a potential third wave, which can be more devastating than the second.

The only way to convincingly contain the pandemic is mass vaccination, as is evident in some of the advanced economies. Unfortunately, India has faltered at multiple levels in the roll-out of its vaccination programme. As a result, the pace is much ...