Symbiosis, the need of the hour

Symbiosis has existed in hu­man history for thousands of years and percolated into al­most every aspect of livelihood, industry, governance and geopolitics. It sees robust application in today’s world working towards greater sustainability through inclusion, preservation and interaction.

A mature symbiotic relationship between the government and the industry is best demonstrated when either or both enter a phase of uncertainty, anxiety and unexpected national calamity, like the Covid-19 pandemic. In this phase of a gradual and cautious “unlock” to resume ...