JUST IN
Raising the rate and the bar
How should India respond to future shocks in an off-balance changed world?
The challenge of monetary tightening
Convergent growth
What next for central banks?
How is the Indian economy really doing?
India's national priorities are best served domestically
Monetary policy preview: Front-loading rate hikes for macro stability
Bonding with bonds: Creating a deeper, wider market
Bringing BPCL sale back on the table
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns
Cancerians lead Indian rich list parade
Business Standard

Synthesising life: Getting closer to creating artificial humans?

Science fiction is fast morphing into reality. The latest such achievements are artificial embryos. Here's a look at the problems, pitfalls and potentials of this breakthrough

Topics
BS Opinion | human embryos | Humans

Kumar Abishek 

Follow this columnist

Set in 2540 CE, Brave New World — a dystopian novel by English author Aldous Huxley — opens with a sequence at “Central London Hatchery and Conditioning Centre”, where young students are being introduced to the “Bokanovsky’s Process”. “One egg, one embryo, one adult — normality. But a bokanovskified egg will bud, will proliferate, will divide. From eight to ninety-six buds, and every bud will grow into a perfectly formed embryo, and every embryo into a full-sized adult. Making ninety-six human beings grow where only one grew before. Progress,” explains the novel that was published way back in 1932.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BS Opinion

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 23:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.