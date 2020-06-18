Tackling China in Ladakh

The government’s initial denial of China’s serious border violations in Ladakh has been disproved in bloody fashion with the avoidable deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and injuries to many more.

It is time to step back, take stock of events, the motivations driving them and what may lie ahead. First, what exactly has happened? On the night of April 19, intelligence reported the movement of scores of heavy vehicles on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, all the way from Chumar and Demchok in the “southern sector”, to Chushul and Pangong ...