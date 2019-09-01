Taking action on adverse feedback

Last week, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) issued two circulars, to help exporters get their goods and services tax (GST) refunds on account of zero-rated export. The minister for commerce and industry announced a huge subsidy for sugar export.

Also, allowed single-brand retailers to factor in export while calculating the percentage of local sourcing. More announcements to help exporters are expected when the finance minister unveils her next two instalments of measures to revive the economy and when the commerce ministry announces the next Foreign Trade ...