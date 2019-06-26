Tearing hurry

The government’s plan to ban sales of fossil fuel-driven two- and three-wheeler vehicles by 2025 could not have come at a more inopportune time. Sales of two-wheelers grew at a meagre 4.86 per cent in FY19, and the outlook for FY20 isn’t very encouraging.

At the same time, the industry is coping with the transformation to meet the Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) emission regulations, which will come into effect on April 1, 2020. Against this backdrop, it isn’t surprising that the NITI Aayog’s two-week deadline to the industry to come up with a comprehensive plan for ...