Tech 2030: Is India ready for what's next?

Touchscreens and voice control rule our lives. Automation and AI are common place technologies. Not just people, the internet of things allows billions of inanimate objects to now talk to each other.

Facial recognition and biometrics may soon make all forms of identity documents redundant. Every breath we take and every move we make is already leaving a data trail for someone to profit from. TVs don’t need satellite cables anymore while cars are throwing out the internal combustion engine. Social media has created global communities that share ideas at the speed of thought. ...