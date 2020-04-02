Tech and the pandemic

Increasing use of technology in the war against Covid-19 is among the few bright spots in a bleak situation. Emerging technologies are proving to be especially helpful in a context of scale, safety and speed. The response to Covid-19 is as much prevention as cure.

Broadly, the deployment of technologies has been for tracking, testing and treating. Not all of these have been activated in India but are important examples to learn from. Tracking The first step is to track. Countries such as South Korea have used GPS tracking to keep an eye on potential Covid patients using mobile ...