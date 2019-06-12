Tech-enabled government

Interacting with bureaucrats for the first time in his second stint, Prime Minister Narendra Modi listed “more technology in government” as a priority area. Along with vision for a five-year plan and other goals such as improving the ease of living for citizens, any mention of technology could get lost in the larger scheme of things.

But greater adoption of technology in the government can be a game changer for any country, as numerous research papers and surveys have shown. Use technology to improve outcomes and efficiency in each department, the PM told the senior-most ...