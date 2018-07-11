Disaster management and tech: What India can learn from the Thai rescue

As millions across the world cheered the rescue of Thai soccer players and their coach, the importance of technology in disaster and rescue missions was celebrated as well. Human grit, courage and skills were adeptly supported by technology that enabled a seemingly impossible rescue.

Let ’s take a look at how smart devices helped the rescue and explore how new age technology is critical for disaster management. After the British divers went deep enough to discover the boys, the next step was to assess entry points for rescue. For this drones were flown over and around the ...