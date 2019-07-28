Tech that can silence mutations

A heartbreaking post by Rohan Seth, a computer scientist based in San Francisco, is doing the rounds on social media. Seth and his partner, Jen, had a child, Lydia, about six months ago. Soon after birth, she started having seizures.

They discovered after many tests that “a tiny random mutation in a critical gene is affecting her brain function, causing severe disabilities and suffering”. Faced with this situation, Jen and Rohan did their research and decided to “open source their baby in the hopes of saving her, and millions like her”. They set up a non-profit ...