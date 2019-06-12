Technology will drive the new Cold War

The US and China are locked in a sharpening strategic confrontation that is likely to dominate international relations for the foreseeable future. There may well be phases of remission just as there had been in the Cold War of the previous century between the US and Soviet Union but these will be tactical and temporary.

The rivalry will not be played out in military and ideological terms only as in the previous Cold War. The new Cold War will be centred on mastery of technology as the currency of power. The US is currently engaged in constructing a range of technology denial measures ...