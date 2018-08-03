Teen angst in 2018

On a day when Facebook lost $120 billion of its market capitalisation, I watched Bo Burnham’s Eighth Grade at a swanky theatre in Denver.

The protagonist Kayla’s classmate, Kennedy, one of the popular girls of her class, summarily dismisses the social networking site in front of her mother when asked to create an event there: “No one uses Facebook anymore.” Not just Mark Zuckerberg, the rest of us, too, need to watch this winsome movie to understand the current zeitgeist of teenagers. The movie opens with Kayla (Elsie Fisher) dishing out beauty tips on YouTube, ...