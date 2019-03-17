Telecom: A tough bet

Even after brutal consolidation, two of the three survivors in the telecom services industry look to be in trouble. Vodafone-Idea and Airtel are reeling from massive losses and raising huge sums to shore up balance-sheets. The sector contributes 6.5 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and employs 4 million, directly and indirectly, even after huge job losses.

It has absorbed about Rs 10 trillion of investments, including close to Rs 4 trillion on spectrum payments. The industry has over Rs 4.5 trillion in debt, and about Rs 2.5 trillion in annual revenues. That debt: revenue ...