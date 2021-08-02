The 150-year trend that could help

In 1930, the great economist J M Keynes wrote in his essay “Economic Possibilities for our Grandchildren” that in a hundred years, the average work week could fall to 15 hours.

People would need to work just three hours a day, and “for the first time since his creation man will be faced with … how to use his freedom from pressing economic cares, how to occupy the leisure”. That a hundred years later more than three-fourths of males even in advanced countries work more than 40 hours a week is not just because two of his conditions were not met: That there ...