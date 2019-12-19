The 2020 Budget speech

“Mr Speaker, as I rise to present the Budget for 2020-21, I am first greatly mindful of the long-term destiny of our country. India has been one of the world’s 10 best-performing economies in the last 25 years, and we can be for the next 25 years too.

Without question, the current economic slowdown with growth under 5 per cent is the greatest concern of our government, and this Budget takes much further the steps underway to bring about a rapid, deep, and sustained recovery that will seed the sources of growth for the next 25 years. Second, I greatly miss the presence of my ...