The 2020 media fantasy

There is a feeling of fear and uncertainty in the air. India’s economy is on a downslide, its social fabric is in tatters. And it doesn’t look like anyone in charge is doing anything to repair and rebuild.

That is true for India’s Rs 1,67,400 crore media and entertainment industry too. Therefore, my first and biggest wish for the industry that has been my home for so long is a stable regulatory environment. One which is about facilitating growth instead of becoming something the industry needs to work around in order to grow. Take for example the New Tariff Order ...