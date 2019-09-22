In the 19th century, inventor “Colonel” Samuel Colt, sold his patented revolvers with the tagline, “God made man and Sam Colt made them equal”. The killer app (literally!) for Colt’s mass-produced guns was they were cheap, easy to carry, and reliable.

The drone is the 21st century’s “equaliser”. A few days ago, Houthi rebels from Yemen knocked out 5 per cent of global refining capacity using drones, which may have been loaded with homemade explosives to hit Saudi Arabian facilities in two locations. Some of the many drones used by the ...