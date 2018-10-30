The 24x7 clean energy goal

The idea that Google floated earlier this month is simple: It wants the energy it consumes in each of the 8,760 hours that make up a year to be carbon-free. The company is already powered 100 per cent by renewable energy — meaning it buys enough clean energy to offset its consumption — but it is now stretching its ambition.

Google wants to match the hourly power demand in each of its data centers with supply of “carbon-free energy”. The aspiration for 24x7 carbon-free energy means it will be powered by renewables and nuclear power, since neither involves any ...