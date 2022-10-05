JUST IN
Bharat Jodo: Chasing the yatra magic
The high stakes of climate-risk accounting
The 5G opportunity for a unitary paradigm

Adopt high-speed wireless subnetworks of small cells, and a commons approach

Shyam Ponappa 

Shyam Ponappa

An explanatory note on the draft Indian Telecommunication Bill touches on how spectrum is similar to atma, the soul. If this idea is pursued through a unitary approach to regulation, emphasising functionality and avoiding fragmentation, services would proliferate because of lower costs and easier installation. The truth, however, is that the regulatory environment in the last decade has not been coherent and integrated.

First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 22:08 IST

