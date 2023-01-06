JUST IN
Consumer trends that will shape 2023
A tough job for the BJP in Karnataka
GDP for FY23 calls for guarded optimism
How sustained 6.5% growth for the rest of the decade can be realistic
Energy transition in numbers
Time to take stock
Content marketing post-ChatGPT
Opportunities and choices in the Budget
India in the GVC diversification strategy: A reality check
Infra brushstrokes for the Budget
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
Consumer trends that will shape 2023
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

The addiction stigma

It is worth thinking about the deeper reasons that make people depend, often against their wishes, upon substances that ruin their health and their relationships

Topics
Tobacco use | addiction | BS Opinion

Chintan Girish Modi 

Follow this columnist
Chintan Girish Modi

Every time I walk into a cinema hall in Mumbai, the city where I live, the movie is preceded by public service advertisements warning viewers against the dangers of chewing gutkha. While I appreciate the intention to create awareness, I am also left with a sense of disquiet. I wonder if addiction is being framed as a moral failing rather than an illness or a cry for help. It is worth thinking about the deeper reasons that make people depend, often against their wishes, upon substances that ruin their health and their relationships.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tobacco use

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 22:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.