The addiction stigma

Every time I walk into a cinema hall in Mumbai, the city where I live, the movie is preceded by public service advertisements warning viewers against the dangers of chewing gutkha. While I appreciate the intention to create awareness, I am also left with a sense of disquiet. I wonder if is being framed as a moral failing rather than an illness or a cry for help. It is worth thinking about the deeper reasons that make people depend, often against their wishes, upon substances that ruin their health and their relationships.