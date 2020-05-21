The amphibious capability gap

At this very moment, five of the navy’s biggest warships are deployed in bringing back Indian citizens stranded abroad; and carrying food grains, medical teams and medicines to friendly countries in the littoral neighbourhood, thus boosting our image as a net security provider in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

There is one thing these five ships — INS Jalashwa, Kesari, Magar, Shardul and Airavat — have in common: They are all amphibious assault vessels. Given that this category of warships is designed and built specifically to land large numbers of troops, combat weaponry ...