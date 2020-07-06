The art of metamorphosis

A few days into the lockdown, as Miriam Koshy, 43, an artist based in Goa’s Panaji was watching the mayhem unfold like the rest of us, she received an SOS message on her Goa Institute of Management alumni group. A group of around 200 migrant labourers was stranded in an area close to her, with no means whatsoever as all construction activity and jobs they were engaged in had ground to a halt.

Koshy and a small group of volunteers decided to step in and began to do relief work, similar to movements one has seen across the country. The first few weeks saw an intensifying of relief ...