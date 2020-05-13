The art of winning trade deals post the pandemic

It’s no secret to anyone that economic growth will be very weak this year. The challenge will not just be to stage a quick recovery but also to seize new growth opportunities that have opened up due to the crisis. And for that, one may need to reflect on the footprints that Covid-19 leaves behind.

What will the threats and opportunities be? How can India prepare? The Covid-19 experience may unleash a wave of home bias around the world. A push to produce more domestically and develop new national champions could come back in vogue. This could shorten global supply chains ...