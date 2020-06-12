JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns

Beyond alliteration: The PM's knack for acronyms, and economic realities
Business Standard

The B L Santhosh effect in Karnataka politics

His imprint appears in too many decisions - from the choice of candidates for more than a handful of Lok Sabha seats in the last election to the two candidates for the Rajya Sabha more recently...

Topics
Karnataka politics | Karnataka government | Congress

Aditi Phadnis 

Aditi Phadnis

In the Indira Gandhi era, leaders like Janardhana Poojary were thrust upon Karnataka because the central leadership did not want strong state leaders.

Today, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going through the same syndrome,” said a veteran BJP leader from Karnataka calmly, without heat. The comment came as a stoic Karnataka Chief Minister, B S Yediyurappa, posed for pictures along with the two candidates for the Rajya Sabha as they filed their nomination papers: neither was recommended by the state unit of the party, not out of any malice or factional considerations but simply ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Fri, June 12 2020. 22:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU