The big hack

The details of how the Twitter-bitcoin hack occurred this week are as yet unclear. What we know is that somebody gained access to about 130 verified and highly followed Twitter accounts, and used that access to scam an estimated $120,000 equivalent.

This list of hacked Twitter accounts included the accounts of Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Barack Obama, Apple, Uber, etc. The hacker or hackers sent out a series of identical messages. These essentially solicited bitcoin donations into a couple of cryptocurrency wallets with a promise that the sender would reciprocate by sending back double the ...