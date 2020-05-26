The border challenge

The Line of Actual Control (LAC) is once again on the bo­il with border clashes be­t­ween the militaries of India and China seemingly at their highest since 2015. Talks to resolve tensions ha­ve not had an impact so far and there remains the perpetual danger of crisis escalation with neither side willing to budge.

As per Indian Ministry of De­fe­nce records, Chinese transgressions ha­ve increased significantly, in particular in Ladakh where around 130 transgressions were witnessed till April. Indian and Chinese troops have been eyeball to eyeball in eastern ...