The bottleneck of govt contracting

The Indian state is beset with constraints of state capacity. Low state capacity is the cross-cutting problem that influences all domains.

There are strong incentives for experts to specialise in a domain and focus on the internals of that domain, thereby failing to see problems that cut across the Indian state. When policy experts in one field in India take a good look at another field, they are often surprised to discover the extent to which things are going wrong. I have often heard the refrain, "I thought only my field was so messed up." There are five elements of ...