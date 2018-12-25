The Brexit conundrum

I returned to London early last week to an extraordinary political landscape. Prime Minister Theresa May had suffered a tumultuous week in which she pulled her European Union (EU) withdrawal Bill, as it became clear, after the attorney general had been forced to reveal his legal advice to Parliament, that the “backstop” measures to deal with the Irish border question effectively, and indefinitely converted Northern Ireland and thereby the United Kingdom (UK) to EU vassals.

There is little hope this Bill will pass when reintroduced on January 15. Meanwhile, Mrs May has ...