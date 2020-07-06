The bright spot

India is now the third-worst affected nation because of the pandemic with a total of about 700,000 reported cases. In the process, the country has surpassed Russia and is only behind the US, with about 3 million cases, and Brazil, which has over 1.6 million.

Since the number of new cases continues to rise and the infection curve has not flattened to the extent desired, it is worth reviewing where India stands in its fight against the pandemic. While the battle to control Covid-19 has been marked by several failures, there are also some notable areas of success. The government in the ...