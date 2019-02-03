The burden of subsidies

The government’s response to those who may be questioning some of the revised estimates for 2018-19 in the interim Budget presented last Friday is that the finance ministry has access to information and data that gives it the confidence to put out those numbers. That should be a reassuring message.

After all, these revised estimates are crucial to the government meeting its revised fiscal deficit target of 3.4 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) for 2018-19. A reality check on these numbers, nevertheless, should be useful. Let us look at the expenditure on major subsidies. ...