The case for simpler tax laws

The idea of a new Direct Tax code (DTC) has been in the works since 2009. Almost after eight years of pursuit, the idea was given a burial by the finance minister in his Budget speech in February 2017.

The idea got a fresh lease of life within a span of six months, when a task force was constituted in November 2017 to give its recommendations on the current tax regime and how to align it with the needs of a dynamic and fast-growing economy. The task force was directed to give its recommendations keeping in mind aspects such as the tax system prevalent in various other countries, ...