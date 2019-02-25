The challenges of taxing global digital companies like Google and Facebook

What do Google, Facebook and Apple have in common? Other than that these are large corporations with a digital presence globally, they have all been criticised for paying relatively low rates of corporate tax.

It is increasingly evident now that digital companies present a special challenge to tax since they intensively employ intangibles registered in low tax jurisdictions and can operate in the market without necessarily being physically present. Recognising these challenges to tax the digital economy, Task Force on Digital Economy at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and ...