The cheat sheet of history

The prime minister’s 68th birthday was celebrated with hectic activity by himself and others. A prize-winning skydiver jumped 13,000 feet from a plane in Chicago, holding aloft a banner of warm greetings.

In his constituency, Varanasi, which he visited, schoolchildren presented him a 101-kg. laddoo; the schoolroom, needless to say, was covered with Narendra Modi posters. This “Chacha Nehru” event — of appropriating a birthday as another Children’s Day — was topped by a story-telling session. Mr Modi’s contribution was a fable about Gandhi as a ...