The cogs in the entertainment wheel

Walk into a small basement office in the heart of Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar for a glimpse of what the boom in content has done to the entertainment economy. All the three tiny studios at Rahul Bhatia’s Business of Languages or BoL are occupied.

On the screen of the first one I spot a National Geographic documentary being dubbed in Hindi and in another room an English script is being translated to Hindi. In a third one a very familiar sounding voice artiste is rehearsing her lines. (She is the voice of a popular kids character Shinchan, I am told later.) On an average BoL dubs and ...