The concept of All India Services needs to be re-examined

The chief minister of West Bengal, the redoubtable Mamata Banerjee, gleefully takes every opportunity to make a fuss. She is reported to have done it again. In doing so she has provided other opposition party chief ministers too, to raise a chorus of protest.

They will join in soon. She has written a two page letter to the prime minister saying the Centre has no right to snaffle IAS officers from the states, as it is proposing to do now, by amending the IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954 which would enable it to take these officers on central deputation. I am not going to quote the exact ...