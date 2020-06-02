The corona deals

Bear with me as I draw a rather morbid analogy. The coronavirus has a greater impact on ol­der people with pre-existing co­nditions, say a heart or kidney problem.

It does away with the gradual decline that a disease brings, hastening the inevitable, especially for older pe­ople with illnesses, say medical experts. The economic impact of the pandemic unleashed by the virus is similar. Businesses that would have gone into gradual decline, transitioned into other businesses, done strategic tie-ups or mergers or simply sold out gracefully are now being shaked and rattled into ...