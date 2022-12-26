JUST IN
The corporate battles of 2023
Inflation and agency accountability
Judiciary vs Executive: Can a referee become a player?
A question of transitivity: Why predicting electoral outcomes is hazardous
The return of the millets
Economic indicators positive, but worries remain
Foundations for an Indian JETP
Insurer liable to reimburse genuine cash payments
Chatbots will do more than just chatting
2022: A banking year marked by three Cs
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
Inflation and agency accountability
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

The corporate battles of 2023

India Inc is gearing up for a slugfest next year and from tech to paints, new battlegrounds are emerging

Topics
India Inc | Indian companies | BS Opinion

Indrajit Gupta 

Follow this columnist
Indrajit Gupta

With barely four days to go before 2022 ends, it is perhaps an opportune moment to look at the biggest corporate battles that are likely to unfold in the new year —and the broad cut and thrust that one is likely to witness.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India Inc

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 22:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.