The cryptocurrency risk

Facebook's cryptocurrency initiative, Libra, is facing major resistance from regulators and central banks. The social media network has put together an independent foundation that includes some of the most respected names in the global finance industry.

But regulators and central banks remain sceptical. One of the big selling points for the original crypto, Bitcoin, was that it was based on the innovative concept of blockchain. This is an electronic ledger which can be viewed and validated by many people, while being very difficult to “hack”, and offers high levels of ...